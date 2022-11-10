CARDIGAN’S deputy-mayor Sian Maehrlein officially declared Cardigan Fair open at lunchtime today – welcoming back a town institution dating all the way back to 1837: the year Queen Victoria ascended the throne.

Greeting a number of Cardigan town councillors alongside the dodgem rides, fair owner Vernon Studt told them they were ‘delighted’ to be back.

“It’s a pleasure for us, as always, to be back in Cardigan,” he said. “The welcome we have here off the locals is second to none – and that always makes Cardigan Fair a very special occasion.”

The Fairfield site was sold to Ceredigion County Council for £600,000 earlier this year, but Mr Studt insists that the fair’s future is secure.

The official welcome came from veteran town councillor John Adams-Lewis as has been the custom for the past 32 years.

“I can remember the Studt family coming to my home village of Llanboidy,” he recalled. “Back in those days Vernon wasn’t even born!”

Mr Studt proceeded to present a Showman’s Guild of Great Britain honorary award to Aberporth’s Richard Williams; for so long Cardigan Fair’s ‘Mr Fixit’.

“The only other Cardigan man to have received this accolade is Mr Keith Ladd,” Mr Studt told onlookers.

Accepting the award, Mr Williams replied: “I have thoroughly enjoyed helping out at the Fair over the past few years and like to think I will continue to be able to do so for many more.”

In her address, Cllr Maehrlein said Cardigan Fair continued to remain an important date in the town calendar.

“Traditionally, it always seems to rain on Fair day, but it’s not raining right now,” she added.

“I would like to thank the Carnival Committee and everyone else who have helped with organisation to ensure Cardigan Fair again takes place.”

*Cardigan town councillors have resolved to double the amount of toilet hire for the Fair this year after hearing that the only town centre facilities open at present are the ones behind the Mwldan car park.

The portable toilets will be placed on Feidrfair, the beginning of High Street, close to the Shire Hall bus stop and in the old Health Centre car park.