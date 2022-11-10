A west Wales chef is flying the flag for Wales at next month’s Great British Wedding Awards at Birmingham’s NEC.

Stephanie Hixon-Hand, who runs Carmarthenshire-based Winnie’s Catering, is the only Welsh entrant to make the short list having been nominated in the Wedding Caterer Of The Year class.

Her company is named after the ‘inspirational’ grandma who taught her to cook as a child.

“I feel humbled and just so proud,” said the Capel Iwan mum-of-four in a Facebook post.

“I work with the best of the best – staff, venues and suppliers and it is down to everyone involved that this nomination has happened.

“Thanks so much to everyone that has already voted! Can’t wait to get dressed up and enjoy the awards!”

Steph – who formerly worked at Cardigan Castle – said that the award nomination for the glitzy award ceremony on December 8 had come following an ‘horrendous’ two-year period.

“Covid basically wiped me out,” she said. “This is my first year back and next year’s diary is almost full – so word of mouth is getting out.

“But I feel so sorry for those people whose weddings were called off.

“Thankfully, many are now finally going ahead, but during the past couple of years some have had children or lost really special people who should have been there at their wedding.

“It’s been tough for everyone so it’s so nice to finally see people coming together.

“This nomination is a massive achievement for me going forward – I was quite simply blown away.

“It’s just such a nice feeling after the struggles of the past couple of years and makes all those 16-hour days I spent wishing I was working in an office seem worthwhile!

“Seeing the impact of the pandemic on the hospitality sector has been heart-breaking and staffing is still an issue in so many of our pubs and restaurants.

“Against that, it’s been absolutely wonderful seeing people whose weddings have been put on hold these past three years finally get to have their big day.”

A link on how to vote for Steph can be found on her Facebook page – Winnie’s Catering. Voting closes on Monday, November 14.