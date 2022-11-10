THE finalists for the 2022 Sport Pembrokeshire awards have been announced.
The judging panel considered the 186 nominations and has named 39 finalists following a selection meeting.
Matt Freeman, manager of Sport Pembrokeshire, said the team were pleased that people took the time to nominate so many deserving winners.
“Once again, the quality of the nominees was enormously high," said Matt.
"It was a challenge to narrow it down to three finalists in each category."
All 39 finalists will be invited to a grand presentation ceremony at Folly Farm on Friday, November 25, where the winners will be announced.
The ceremony will also reveal the winners of two further categories - the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Chairman’s Special Achievement Award.
The awards are organised by Sport Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire County Council’s sport development team.
They are sponsored by Sport Pembrokeshire, Valero, The Western Telegraph, Folly Farm and Pure West Radio.
The awards aim to recognise those people who have excelled in sport over the last 12 months, or who have given their time to coaching and organising grass roots sport.
Sport Pembrokeshire Awards 2022 - Finalists
(In alphabetical order)
Coach of the Year
- Lyndon Clark
- Guy Croft
- Fay Omnet
Female Sporting Achievement
- Ashleigh Barnikel
- Heather Lewis
- Ysie White
Male Sporting Achievement
- Garan Croft
- Ioan Croft
- Dafydd Pawlett
Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement
- Macsen Barber
- Callum White
- Oscar Willington
Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement
- Gracie Griffiths
- Chloe John-Driscoll
- Grace Morris
Disability Sport Award
- Lizzie Booth
- Michael Jenkins
- Lily Rice
Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award
- Olivier Donohoe
- Ben Stanton
- Freddie Stockwell-Nye
Unsung Hero
- Kevin Jenkins
- Claire Mantripp
- Graham Thomas
Team Achievement of the Year
- Johnathan Gladstone & Andrew Hudson (short mat bowls)
- Mark Thorpe, Alan Evans & Andrew Evans (short mat bowls)
- Wiseman’s Bridge Women’s Coxed Quad
Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year
- Greenhill High Flyers Horse Riding
- Neyland Pirates FC U14’s 2021/22
- Tenby Primary School Girls Cricket Team 2021
Young Volunteer of the Year
- Elizabeth Clissold
- Lucy Kerrison
- Jack Newman
Club Organiser
- Wendy Bradshaw
- Alex Jones
- Jennifer Losada
Club of the Year
- Cresselly Cricket Club
- Pembrokeshire Parkour
- Pembrokeshire Short Mat Bowls Association
The original 186 nominees were:
Girls U16’s
- Sophie Butland (Dance)
- Ella Wainwright (Netball)
- Grace Morris (Weightlifting)
- Gracie Griffiths (Race Walking)
- Lleucu Lloyd (Athletics)
- Ava Midgeley (Cricket)
- Anna May (Parkour)
- Sammy Jo Diamond (Parkour)
- Megan Mathis (Parkour)
- Sirene le Petit (Sailing)
- Erin Mansell (Quad Biking)
- Chloe John-Driscoll (Rifle Shooting)
Boys U16’s
- Oscar Willington (Athletics)
- Callum White (Athletics)
- William Cross (Tennis)
- Owen Rickard (Rugby)
- Harry Young (Football)
- Leo Power (Football)
- Macsen Barber (Sailing)
- Sammie Vaughan-Harries (Football)
Club of the Year
- Pembrokeshire Parkour Club
- Haverfordwest Gymnastics Club
- Sapphires Tenby Netball Club
- Cresselly Cricket Club
- Tenby Dolphins Swimming Club
- Pembrokeshire Triathlon TriStars
- Pembrokeshire Short Mat Bowls Club
- Dale Yacht Club – Junior Sailing
- Pembrokeshire County Swimming
Junior Disability Award
- Ben Stanton
- Oliver Donohoe
- Freddie Stockwell-Nye
- Ioan Williams
Young Volunteer of the Year
- Carys Ribbon (HHVCS)
- Jack Newman (Parkour)
- Callum James (Parkour)
- Kyle Miller (Parkour)
- Mia McWeeney (Parkour)
- Imogen Scourfield (Greenhill)
- Lucy Kerrison (FF Dancers)
- Kacy Hughes (Greenhill)
- John Farinas (Greenhill)
- Elizabeth Clissold (Swimming)
- Sophie Marshall (Sailing)
Junior Team
- Ysgol Harri Tudur Girls U16 Hockey team
- Pennar Robins FC U12’s
- Cresselly Cricket Club U13’s
- Fishguard Netball Club U12’s
- Milford School Girls Football team
- Goodwick United FC U16’s
- Tenby Primary School Girls Cricket Team
- Tenby Primary Girls
- Milford School Boys U16 Football Team
- Neyland Pirates U14’s 2021/22
- Greenhill Flyers Horse Riding Team
- Neyland Pirates U15’s 2021/22
- Greenhill School Year 8 Boys Football Team
Unsung Hero
- Geoff Daye (Cricket)
- Faye Omnet (Netball)
- Carl Keane (Boxing)
- Nadine & Daisy (Gymnastics)
- Kevin Jenkins (Cricket)
- Tyler Jon James (Parkour)
- Helen Hawthorn (Parkour)
- Richard Howell (Cricket)
- Rob Bellerby (Cricket)
- Mark Davies (Boxing)
- Claire Mantripp (Football)
- Grant Cole (Cricket)
- Helen Hodges (Cricket)
- Graham Thomas (Karate)
- Chris Swann (Equestrian)
- John Bates (Boxing)
- Charles Hopkinson (Disability Sport)
- John Reynolds (Sailing)
- Guy Croft (Boxing)
Senior Team
- Fishguard Thunderbolts
- Team Invictus (Parkour)
- Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club Womens Quad
- Sapphires Adult Netball Team
- Pembroke Dock Ladies Cricket Team
- Pembrokeshire County Swimming
- Pembs Short Mat Bowls – Pairs
- Pembs Short Mat Bowls - Triples
Male Achievement
- David Booth (Football)
- Dafydd Pawlett (Athletics)
- Ioan Croft (Boxing)
- Garan Croft (Boxing)
- Jerry Owen (Rowing)
- Callum Williams (Rugby 7’s)
- Andrew Hudson (Short Mat Bowls)
- Rhys Llewellyn (Athletics)
Female Achievement
- Ashleigh Barnikel (Judo)
- Milly Davies (Acro Gymnastics)
- Leanne Jones (Walking Football)
- Molly Rossiter (Netball)
- Heather Lewis (Race Walking)
- Freya Terry (Sailing)
- Ysie White (Bowls)
- Emily Roberts (Football)
- Kasumi Tran (Golf)
Disability Sport Award
- Lily Rice (Para-swimming)
- Lizzie Booth (Football)
- Michael Jenkins (Athletics)
Club Organiser
- Wendy Bradshaw (Cricket)
- Shaun Barcoe (Football)
- Jennifer Losada (Netball)
- Jenny & Kelly (Athletics)
- Rhys Bromhall (Sailing)
- Yasmin Barlow (Rowing)
- Brian Millard (Disability Sport)
- Alex Jones (Golf)
Coach of the Year
- Ricky Pearson (Cleddau Reach School)
- Georgia Picton (Dance)
- Shaun Barcoe (Football)
- Fay Omnet (Netball)
- Pete Tunstall (Football)
- Sian Davies (Henry Tudor School)
- Nick Daley (Cricket)
- Dean Llewellyn (Football)
- Jonny Lewis (Cricket)
- Sam John (Rugby)
- Carl Keane (Boxing)
- Brian Millard (Disability Sport)
- Lyndon Clark (Football)
- Chris Morris (Football)
- Mike Newman (Parkour)
- Jack Newman (Parkour)
- Andrew Jones (Gymnastics)
- Daisy Griffiths (Gymnastics)
- Nadine Tyrell (Gymnastics)
- Callum James (Parkour)
- Jo Price (Football)
- Shaun Donohoe (Football)
- Martyn Howells (Football)
- Thomas Arthur (Cricket)
- Simon Lewis (Athletics)
- Wayne Griffiths (Athletics)
- Nick Shelmerdine (Cricket)
- Pete McGilloway (Cricket)
- Robert Mathias (Cricket)
- Stuart Midgeley (Cricket)
- Guy Croft (Boxing)
- Finola Findley (Dance)
- Jonathan Harwood (Triathlon)
- Shane Abbott & Dave Underwood (Football)
- Gwion Jones (Rugby)
- Craig Nelson & Nick Russell (Swimming)
