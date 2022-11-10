THE finalists for the 2022 Sport Pembrokeshire awards have been announced.

The judging panel considered the 186 nominations and has named 39 finalists following a selection meeting.

Matt Freeman, manager of Sport Pembrokeshire, said the team were pleased that people took the time to nominate so many deserving winners.

“Once again, the quality of the nominees was enormously high," said Matt.

"It was a challenge to narrow it down to three finalists in each category."

All 39 finalists will be invited to a grand presentation ceremony at Folly Farm on Friday, November 25, where the winners will be announced.

The ceremony will also reveal the winners of two further categories - the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Chairman’s Special Achievement Award.

The awards are organised by Sport Pembrokeshire, Pembrokeshire County Council’s sport development team.

They are sponsored by Sport Pembrokeshire, Valero, The Western Telegraph, Folly Farm and Pure West Radio.

The awards aim to recognise those people who have excelled in sport over the last 12 months, or who have given their time to coaching and organising grass roots sport.

Sport Pembrokeshire Awards 2022 - Finalists

(In alphabetical order)

Coach of the Year

Lyndon Clark

Guy Croft

Fay Omnet

Female Sporting Achievement

Ashleigh Barnikel

Heather Lewis

Ysie White

Male Sporting Achievement

Garan Croft

Ioan Croft

Dafydd Pawlett

Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement

Macsen Barber

Callum White

Oscar Willington

Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement

Gracie Griffiths

Chloe John-Driscoll

Grace Morris

Disability Sport Award

Lizzie Booth

Michael Jenkins

Lily Rice

Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award

Olivier Donohoe

Ben Stanton

Freddie Stockwell-Nye

Unsung Hero

Kevin Jenkins

Claire Mantripp

Graham Thomas

Team Achievement of the Year

Johnathan Gladstone & Andrew Hudson (short mat bowls)

Mark Thorpe, Alan Evans & Andrew Evans (short mat bowls)

Wiseman’s Bridge Women’s Coxed Quad

Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year

Greenhill High Flyers Horse Riding

Neyland Pirates FC U14’s 2021/22

Tenby Primary School Girls Cricket Team 2021

Young Volunteer of the Year

Elizabeth Clissold

Lucy Kerrison

Jack Newman

Club Organiser

Wendy Bradshaw

Alex Jones

Jennifer Losada

Club of the Year

Cresselly Cricket Club

Pembrokeshire Parkour

Pembrokeshire Short Mat Bowls Association

The original 186 nominees were:

Girls U16’s

Sophie Butland (Dance)

Ella Wainwright (Netball)

Grace Morris (Weightlifting)

Gracie Griffiths (Race Walking)

Lleucu Lloyd (Athletics)

Ava Midgeley (Cricket)

Anna May (Parkour)

Sammy Jo Diamond (Parkour)

Megan Mathis (Parkour)

Sirene le Petit (Sailing)

Erin Mansell (Quad Biking)

Chloe John-Driscoll (Rifle Shooting)

Boys U16’s

Oscar Willington (Athletics)

Callum White (Athletics)

William Cross (Tennis)

Owen Rickard (Rugby)

Harry Young (Football)

Leo Power (Football)

Macsen Barber (Sailing)

Sammie Vaughan-Harries (Football)

Club of the Year

Pembrokeshire Parkour Club

Haverfordwest Gymnastics Club

Sapphires Tenby Netball Club

Cresselly Cricket Club

Tenby Dolphins Swimming Club

Pembrokeshire Triathlon TriStars

Pembrokeshire Short Mat Bowls Club

Dale Yacht Club – Junior Sailing

Pembrokeshire County Swimming

Junior Disability Award

Ben Stanton

Oliver Donohoe

Freddie Stockwell-Nye

Ioan Williams

Young Volunteer of the Year

Carys Ribbon (HHVCS)

Jack Newman (Parkour)

Callum James (Parkour)

Kyle Miller (Parkour)

Mia McWeeney (Parkour)

Imogen Scourfield (Greenhill)

Lucy Kerrison (FF Dancers)

Kacy Hughes (Greenhill)

John Farinas (Greenhill)

Elizabeth Clissold (Swimming)

Sophie Marshall (Sailing)

Junior Team

Ysgol Harri Tudur Girls U16 Hockey team

Pennar Robins FC U12’s

Cresselly Cricket Club U13’s

Fishguard Netball Club U12’s

Milford School Girls Football team

Goodwick United FC U16’s

Tenby Primary School Girls Cricket Team

Tenby Primary Girls

Milford School Boys U16 Football Team

Neyland Pirates U14’s 2021/22

Greenhill Flyers Horse Riding Team

Neyland Pirates U15’s 2021/22

Greenhill School Year 8 Boys Football Team

Unsung Hero

Geoff Daye (Cricket)

Faye Omnet (Netball)

Carl Keane (Boxing)

Nadine & Daisy (Gymnastics)

Kevin Jenkins (Cricket)

Tyler Jon James (Parkour)

Helen Hawthorn (Parkour)

Richard Howell (Cricket)

Rob Bellerby (Cricket)

Mark Davies (Boxing)

Claire Mantripp (Football)

Grant Cole (Cricket)

Helen Hodges (Cricket)

Graham Thomas (Karate)

Chris Swann (Equestrian)

John Bates (Boxing)

Charles Hopkinson (Disability Sport)

John Reynolds (Sailing)

Guy Croft (Boxing)

Senior Team

Fishguard Thunderbolts

Team Invictus (Parkour)

Wisemans Bridge Rowing Club Womens Quad

Sapphires Adult Netball Team

Pembroke Dock Ladies Cricket Team

Pembrokeshire County Swimming

Pembs Short Mat Bowls – Pairs

Pembs Short Mat Bowls - Triples

Male Achievement

David Booth (Football)

Dafydd Pawlett (Athletics)

Ioan Croft (Boxing)

Garan Croft (Boxing)

Jerry Owen (Rowing)

Callum Williams (Rugby 7’s)

Andrew Hudson (Short Mat Bowls)

Rhys Llewellyn (Athletics)

Female Achievement

Ashleigh Barnikel (Judo)

Milly Davies (Acro Gymnastics)

Leanne Jones (Walking Football)

Molly Rossiter (Netball)

Heather Lewis (Race Walking)

Freya Terry (Sailing)

Ysie White (Bowls)

Emily Roberts (Football)

Kasumi Tran (Golf)

Disability Sport Award

Lily Rice (Para-swimming)

Lizzie Booth (Football)

Michael Jenkins (Athletics)

Club Organiser

Wendy Bradshaw (Cricket)

Shaun Barcoe (Football)

Jennifer Losada (Netball)

Jenny & Kelly (Athletics)

Rhys Bromhall (Sailing)

Yasmin Barlow (Rowing)

Brian Millard (Disability Sport)

Alex Jones (Golf)

Coach of the Year