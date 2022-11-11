Homeless people housed at the Silverdale Lodge in Johnston and other temporary accommodation in Pembrokeshire are set to receive assistance from a new support provider, Nacro.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pembrokeshire County Council has used the Silverdale Lodge to house people who are homeless, with the help of support provider Pobl.

Cllr Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing, thanked Pobl for their support and welcomed Nacro, which was awarded the contract following a recent tender exercise.

“We look forward to building a strong working relationship with Nacro and to continue to support those across the county who are facing homelessness,” she said.

A spokesperson for Nacro said they are ‘extremely excited to begin providing support to those people who have found themselves homeless, after being provided with either emergency or temporary accommodation by Pembrokeshire Council’.