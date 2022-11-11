A 31-year-old woman must pay nearly £300 after being found in possession of cocaine this week.

Anne Daley of Penycwm appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, Novbember 9.

She pleaded guilty to possessing 0.5 grammes of the Class A drug in Johnston the previous day.

She was fined £200 with £85 costs and a forefeioture and destruction order was made for the cocaine.

