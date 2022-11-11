A 22-year-old man assaulted, stalked and intimidated a woman in an attempt to get her to drop criminal allegations against him, magistrates have been told.

Dewi Thomas of Hafalnod, Tenby, appeared before the court in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, November 9.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating and causing criminal damage to a bed frame on November 6, and intimidating a witness and stalking between October 12 and November 7. All the offences were committed at an address in Pembroke.

The court was told that the stalking offence related to unwanted contact which Thomas made with the woman, and involved Thomas getting in touch with her in person, electronically and through her Netflix account.

He also went to her home unannounced to persuade her to drop the criminal allegations made against him.

The magistrates imposed a 200-hour rehabilation activity order on Thomas as well as a restraining order, stating that he must not have contact with the woman and must not refer to or infer her on social media or public internet forum.

Thomas was also ordered to pay a total of £200 compensation, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

MORE NEWS