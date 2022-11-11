After a staggering £250,000 of free oil was handed out to vulnerable people over the age of 80, Oil 4 Wales has had to terminate its offer, which was expected to last until March 2023.

The west Wales company initially pledged to donate oil totalling £75,000 to help elderly customers combat the escalating cost of fuel prices and stay warm this winter.

But Oil 4 Wales has now confirmed that this sum has risen to a staggering £250,000.

As a result, the team has had to terminate the offer which was originally predicted to last until March 2023.

“Following a difficult few years facing the COVID-19 pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis, we’re very proud to have been able to support our customers who have championed us for the past two years,” said managing director Sally Williams.

“We’ve been humbled by the lovely messages and cards we ‘ve received, and it means so much for us to be able to reach out to the community to ensure they stay warm during the coldest months of the year.

“We could never have imagined that so many members of our local communities would sign up to the scheme in such a short period of time.

"This demonstrates just how vital it is to act on our mission to ‘work with the community, for the community’ and to support each other throughout the cost-of-living crisis.

"Oil 4 Wales will do its best to continue to support those who are most vulnerable over the course of this winter and to limit the impact of expensive energy bills on our customers.”

Over the last two years in a bid to decrease the burden of the pandemic, Oil 4 Wales has made several contributions to its community.

These include a fuel delivery to local charity, The Carers Trust Crossroads which specifically benefitted an elderly husband and his wife, acting as their sons carer throughout the pandemic.

In addition, following a request from Carmarthenshire Council, ongoing fuel donations of 500 litres were provided to local residents who care for their child following a diagnosis of Moto Neurone disease.