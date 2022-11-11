A MAN disqualified from keeping animals has appeared in court for allegedly having dogs, tortoises and love birds.

Sean Burns, of Bramble Hall Farm, Pembroke Dock, was disqualified from keeping animals under Section 34 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 at Swansea Crown Court in February 2020.

However, Burns, 52, was alleged to have broken this order in 2022, between January and July by keeping tortoises, dogs and love birds.

On November 10, Burns appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court facing three charges of breaking the order – one for each type of animal kept in his possession.

Burns, who was banned from keeping animals, had dogs, tortoises and love birds in his possession - allegedly (Image: Western Telegraph)

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Burns will next appear at Llanelli Magistrates on December 15 for a case management hearing.

He was released on unconditional bail.