A FARMING Connect trial has shown a cost benefit of up to £3.36/head from supplementing lambs with trace elements post-weaning.

However, grass availability and parasite control had the biggest influence on the performance of animals in the study.

Meirion Rees runs a flock of 2,000 Tregaron-type Welsh Mountain breeding ewes near Eglwyswrw, running ewes on hill land on the Preselis while fattening lambs on lowland acreage.

Lamb performance post-weaning is one of his biggest challenges; due to cobalt deficiency.

So to maintain growth, he supplements with trace elements.

As a member of a Farming Connect sheep discussion group, he embarked on a trial to establish which form of supplementation works best in his system.

“I was keen to be involved because, with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to really know what works best in our own flock,’’ says Mr Rees, who farms with his parents.

Lambs were given either a vitamin B12 injection, a bolus containing cobalt, selenium and iodine, or drenched once or three times with a liquid supplement containing cobalt, selenium and vitamins, and their performance was monitored against a control group that had no supplementation.

All supplemented groups – apart from the group that were drenched only once – gained more weight than lambs that received no supplement.

Over the course of the 66-day trial, the growth rates were very similar in lambs given the bolus, B12 injection or drenched three times – at about 188g/day compared to the control and one dose of drench, where growth was around 168g/day.

Independent sheep specialist Kate Phillips, who oversaw the trial, says this showed that more continuous supplementation is needed if drenching with trace elements – particularly cobalt, as lambs need a daily supply to grow well and use their diet effectively.

Going forward, Mr Rees says he plans to continue comparing products to ensure he is getting the best results.

“All these products helped, so it’s a case of looking at what is cost-effective,’’ he says.

North Pembrokeshire Development Officer Rhiannon James said: “Using a wide range of services through Farming Connect has helped Meirion gain a better understanding of the challenges on his farm.”