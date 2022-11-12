Tenby's Remembrance Sunday plans feature a change to the traditional running order.

For the first time, the Service of Remembrance in St Mary's Church will take place before - instead of after - the Act of Remembrance at the town's war memorial.

As in previous years, town mayor, Councillor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, is inviting all local organisations to be represented at the occasion.

The service and reading of the Roll of Honour at St Mary’s Church will begin at 10am and those wishing to attend are asked to be seated in church by 9.55 am.

The parade will then assemble in the church grounds to depart for the war memorial at 10.45 am.

Those unable to attend the church service but wishing to participate in the parade are asked to meet at Church House by 10.30 am.

