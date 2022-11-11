The countdown begins to one of Pembrokeshire’s most well-loved and atmospheric Christmas events, namely the Three Amigos Toy Run, when up to 400 motorbikes will ride in convoy delivering gifts to young children spending Christmas in hospital.

Next Friday (November 18), people and children are being given the chance to meet some of the riders and even sit on one of the bikes when they will be at the Havens Head Business Park, Milford Haven.

“When we first started the run 23 years ago, we never dreamt it would grow into what it has become today,” said one of the founder members, Ness Moseley.

“My husband, Grizz, and two of his mates Terry Morris and Ben Goodman were part of the Kestrel Motor Cycle Club and in 1999 they decided to do a small little toy run to deliver presents to the children who were spending Christmas in Withybush Hospital.

“The following year the Kestrel Club had disbanded by the three friends decided to keep the toy run going.”

Hence the birth of the Three Amigos.

The Three Amigos Toy Run (Image: Western Telegraph)

They now deliver to children in Withybush and Glangwili Hospitals as well as the palliative care team and Action for Children. As a result, hundreds of young children can enjoy an extra special Christmas gift.

“It really has grown into a massive event and every year we can expect anything from 250 bikes to 400, depending on the weather,” continued Ness.

“We get riders from as far afield as Burryport and Swansea and the atmosphere on the day is absolutely terrific. Ok, so it involves a lot of hard work, but it’s worth every minute.”

The fleet will be leaving the Commons Car Park, Pembroke at 1pm on Saturday Decembwer 10 and will travel through Pembroke, Neyland, Milford Haven and on to Withybush.

Their arrival schedule at each destination will be released in the coming weeks.