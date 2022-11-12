Primary school youngsters from five Pembrokeshire schools were recently given the opportunity to discover the wonders of an orchard in autumn thanks to the Gwreiddiau/Roots project.

The free session saw Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority staff introduce pupils to the different varieties of fruit in the sheltered surroundings of the walled garden at St Brides.

National Park Authority education ranger, Tom Bean said: “The pupils learnt about the many different varieties of apples that are on offer and the various shapes, colours and flavours.

“They also discovered unusual fruits such as quince and learned about some of the fascinating stories behind them, such as the mulberry and King James I’s ill-fated project to make home-grown silk underpants.

“As well as tasting apples and drinking freshly pressed juice, the pupils created fun ‘apple-pigs’ and part of a clay sculpture. Some even had time to quickly visit the beautiful beach.”

The Roots project is supoorted by South Hook LNG, whose PR manager, Mariam Dalziel, said: “We are so pleased to be supporting a project that affords so much opportunity for creative learning in the outdoors.

“The visit to the orchard is one of many experiences being delivered through Roots, enabling young children in our community to gain better understanding as to the environment around them.”

MORE NEWS

Gwreiddiau/Roots is a partnership project set up by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority with the financial support of South Hook LNG.

It provides engaging outdoor learning sessions and aims to foster a better understanding of local food production and provide help to develop outdoor spaces.

To find out more about the Gwreiddiau/Roots project or to discuss how the National Park Authority can help your school, contact Tom Bean via 07976945245 or tomjb@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.

To find out more about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Trust visit www.pembrokeshirecoasttrust.wales.