A man has appeared before magistrates in custody after repeatedly punching a woman to her face and stomach in front of her young child.

Thomas Evans of Brickhurst Close, Johnston, arrived at the woman’s home in Milford Haven on the night of Sunday, November 7. It was clear to the victim that he was drunk.

“An argument broke out over a mobile phone and the woman put it under her pillow,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“At this point, he began punching her to the face and the back of her head.”

Ms Vaughan said that as the woman tried to move away from him, Evans began following her around.

“He was punching her continually and threw the safety gate at her,” she said. “As she was trying to get out with her child, he punched her to her stomach.”

The victim eventually managed to get into her car with her child, however Evans continued to throw items at the vehicle as she drove away.

Evans pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by beating and an additional charge of causing criminal damage to her items.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates adjourned the case for probation reports.

Evans was released from custody on conditional bail, the conditions being that he resides at his home address, that he does not enter Milford Haven, that he doesn’t contact the woman except via a third party, that he doesn’t communicate with her via any form of social media and that he co-operates with the probation service as they prepare his report.