The jazz piano trio Yetii, featuring young piano maestro Alex Veitch, is performing at Narberth Jazz this coming Thursday, November 17.

Yetii is the new name for the Alex Veitch Trio who are playing in Narberth on their debut album UK tour.

The Bristol-based outfit, which has been together for five years, will be serving up an intimate set of original compositions ialongside re-works of some of their favourite popular tunes from artists including The Beatles, Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake.

Alex Veitch was dubbed a 'prodigy' when he played Mozart to packed local concerts at the age of eight.

MORE NEWS

He completed his Grade 8 by the time he was 12 and continued to learn with Colin Stone of the Royal Academy of Music.

Alex's interest in jazz evolved from a method of individual experimentation and playing at local jam sessions, and he was jamming at Ronnie Scotts by the time he was 16.

He graduated from Cambridge University in 2013 and went on to study on the Jazz Piano Masters programme at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama

The Narberth Jazz event at The Plas Hotel, Narberth starts at 8pm, tickets £13 from www.narberthjazz.wales

Are you running an event and want people to know about it? Then look no further.

Take a look at our events page at westerntelegraph.co.uk/local-events/