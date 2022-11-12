A trip to a friend’s house to feed the dogs proved a disastrous decision for Pembroke motorist Zack High after police discovered he was driving alone, despite not having passed his test.

What's more, he was found to be in possession of cannabis.

This week Haverfordwest magistrates were told that on the evening of October 6, on-duty police officers stopped a Ford Mondeo on the Golden Hill Road, Pembroke which was being driven by 23-year-old High.

Checks carried out by the officers revealed that he was driving the vehicle unaccompanied, despite being the holder of a provisional licence, and the vehicle failed to display ‘L’ plates.

When officers questioned him about whether he was in possession of illegal drugs, he replied ‘I have a tiny bit of weed’, which resulted in the discovery of 2g of herbal cannabis.

High, of Olivers View, Pembroke, was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He drove to his friend’s house to feed the dogs but that was a foolish decision,” he said.

After pleading guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence and of possessing the Class B controlled drug he was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 court surcharge.

A destruction order was imposed on the cannabis and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MORE NEWS