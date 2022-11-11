A Pembrokeshire prisoner has had his sentence extended by 12 weeks following his conviction for a trio of motoring offences, including a drug-drive charge.

Nathan Walker, formerly of Colley Court, Monkton, but currently in Parc Prison, Bridgend, was sentenced for the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 9.

He was previously before the court on October 12 when he was found guilty on charges of driving while disqualified, without insurance and while more than twice the legal limit of BZG/cocaine.

The offences took place on May 10 while he was driving a Ford Fiesta in Monkton.

In addition to the sentence of 12 weeks’ immediate custody, Walker was given a 40-month driving ban, with the start dating back to his interim ban on the date of conviction.

MORE NEWS