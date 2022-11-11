HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, November 9.

Pamela Mary Elizabeth Morgan (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen on Sunday, October 30 of Pamela Mary Elizabeth Morgan, aged 89 years of St. Peter's Road, Milford Haven. Dearly loved, Pam will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 16 at 2pm at St. Katharine & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to Merlin Ward, Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Sheila Florence Clarice Price (Portfield Gate)

Peacefully at Fairfield Nursing Home on Sunday, October 30 Sheila Florence Clarice Price formerly of Middle Hill Moor, Portfield Gate aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerald, much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Llewella, loving grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, November 14, 2pm at Steynton Church. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to St. Peter and St. Cewydd Church, Steynton may be sent c/o Mr Ken Thomas, Hill Leys, Portfield Gate, Haverfordwest SA62 3LT. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Kathleen Irene "Rene" Davies (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at The South Pembrokeshire Hospital, on Thursday, November 3 with her family all around her of Rene Davies of Cheriton Road, Pennar. She was 87.

The funeral took place on Friday, November 11. The cortege left from her home for a service at Llanion Cemetery at 1pm. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Dilys Elizabeth Kay (nee Shears. Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, October 25 of Dilys Kay of Pembroke and formerly of Pembroke Dock. She was 95.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, November 15 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Dilys for The British Heart Foundation may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Daphne Lanham (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Saturday, October 29 at Withybush Hospital, Daphne of Park Street, Goodwick. Beloved wife of the late Wyndham, precious mother of Chris, treasured mother-in-law of the late Sally and much-loved Gran of Bryony.

Funeral service on Tuesday, November 15 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1:45pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Ward 12, Withybush Hospital' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Bernard Lee (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Monday, October 31 of Bernard Lee, affectionately known as 'Bernie' aged 81 years of Cheriton Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock. Loving husband of Rhona. Dearly loved dad of Karon and husband Danny, Shaun and Lynda, and the late Mark. Treasured Bampi of Scott, Callum, Laura, Darrian, Ethan and Amy. Cherished great Bampi of Aria. Step Bampi to Dan and Elinor.

The funeral service will take place at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Friday, November 18 at 2.30pm. There will be immediate family flowers only, with donations in memory of Bernie for the Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Olive Evans (The Rhos)

A service to celebrate the life of Olive “Olly” Evans (1921-2020) of Hillblock, The Rhos, will be held at Millin Cross Chapel, The Rhos, on Sunday, November 20 at 2.30pm. All welcome. Enquiries: John Evans 07974 471316

Rhona Edith Evans (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 24 of Rhona Evans of Ferry Road, Pennar. She was 83.

The funeral was held on Wednesday, November 9 with a service at Pennar Community Church, Bethany at 11am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Flowers were welcome or if preferred, donations in lieu in memory of Rhona for The Stroke Association may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Delyth Hughes Hamblin (nee Jenkins. Tenby)

Peacefully passed away on October 29 at Caldey Grange Care Home, Pentlepoir, Tenby. Loving and cherished wife of Mark and loving mother of Hefin and Angharad, and mother-in-law to Annabel and Leighton. Beloved and dear Nain to Cariad, Huw, Tomos and Cai. Loving daughter of the late Maldwyn and Mary and devoted sister to Ann and Janet. Her passing will be a huge loss to her family and friends.

Funeral service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth on Monday, November 14 at 1pm for family and friends. The family would like to express their thanks to everyone for their kindness they have shown at this time and especially the staff at Caldey Grange for their care. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o Funeral Directors W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd, The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB or Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Kenneth Watson (Narberth)

Peacefully on Wednesday, November 2 at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, Kenneth of Cawdor Court, Narberth, formerly of Crug-y-deri and Tegfynydd, Llandissilio, Clunderwen. Beloved husband of the late Eveline May, Dear father of Anne and Jill, respected father-in-law of Alun and Dafydd, loving grandad of Amy, Rachel. Carys and Dylan Proud great grandad of Chloe, Shannon and Karl.

Funeral Service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Monday, November 14 at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Enquiries to Ken Davies & Sons Funeral Directors, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319

Patricia Harbud (Lawrenny)

Her husband Frank announced her death on Friday, October 28 after a long illness. She will be cremated at Newbury Berkshire. As a Queens Guide her life has been dedicated to her family and service of the community wherever she has lived. Her profession of secretary served the Girl Guides, Cub mistress, Organiser of OAP daily meals for the community, Secretary to the Community Council, RNLI charity, Cancer Research, and WI groups.

Dawn Gwilliam (Milford Haven)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 1 of Dawn Gwilliam, aged 86 years of Hanover Court, Milford Haven. Dearly loved, Dawn will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 17 at 2pm at Hamilton Court Funeral Home, Milford Haven followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. Floral tributes gratefully accepted. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Valerie Rose Lawrie (Milford Haven)

Passed peacefully, following many years of remarkable resilience, on November 2. Val was surrounded by her loving family: husband Paul and sons Rob and Andrew. Compassionately supported by NHS teams and Paul Sartori Foundation with whom we are forever indebted.

The funeral will take place on Friday, November 25, 10:45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, for Paul Sartori Foundation www.paulsartori.org/how-to-donate Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Beatrice Mary Richards (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Monday, October 31 of Beatrice Mary Richards, aged 89 years of Kensington Court, Milford Haven. Dearly loved, Mary will be remembered and sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, November 18 at 11.30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Wales Air Ambulance may be sent to Mr. Michael John, 23, Main Street, Llangwm, Haverfordwest, SA62 4HP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Henry Evans (Newport)

Peacefully on Tuesday, November 1 at Withybush Hospital, Harry of Newport. Beloved husband of Sue, loving father of Craig, much loved brother of Terry, Tina and the late John and Liam, and will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service was held on Friday, November 11 at the Church of the Holy Name, Fishguard at 12 noon followed by interment at St Mary's Churchyard, Newport at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Dr Matthew Sargeant

The death occurred peacefully on October 30 of Dr Matthew Sargeant. He was at home with his wife Ruth and sons Jacob and Saul. Matthew will not only be missed by family and friends but by all who recognised his immense contribution to mental health services during a long and successful career.

There will be no formal funeral but a celebration of his life to be arranged in the new year. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Matthew, please make it payable to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd Landsker House, 21 Station Road, Narberth, SA67 7DR or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk