Hywel Dda University Health Board has unveiled Armed Forces commemorative benches across Glangwili, Prince Philip and Bronglais hospitals this Armistice Day (Friday, November 11).

The health board has a long-standing commitment to being an armed forces-friendly organisation having signed the Armed Forces Covenant initially in 2013 and gaining the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold award in July 2021.

The ceremony of the bench unveiling at Withybush Hospital’s had to be rearranged due to adverse weather.

Anna Bird, assistant director strategic partnerships, diversity and inclusion, said: “It is wonderful to see the unveiling of these benches across some of our hospital sites.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from colleagues across the health board including the Catering team for the refreshments and the Estates, the Staff Psychological and Well-Being Service and Chaplaincy teams.

“With their help we have found suitable locations for the benches on all four acute hospital sites. The benches will promote green health and provide an outside space that staff and patients can use to get fresh air and reconnect with nature.

“They will serve as a poignant reminder of those who have served and those who continue to serve in the armed forces.”

Euryl Howells, senior chaplain at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We give thanks to the true heroes as they are someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.

“In this significant week, it is true for those who have and continue to serve His Majesty’s service, and this is replicated in the commitment to the workforce of the NHS.”

The benches have been funded by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the Health Board. Nicola Llewelyn, Head of the charity, said: “We are delighted to have been able to fund these benches which represents how valued the Armed Forces community is by the health board.

“We hope that they will provide a focus for future reflection and commemoration for all who use them.”