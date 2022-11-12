A Pembroke woman has appeared before magistrates after committing her second drug-driving offence in ten years.

Admitting the charge of driving whilst almost four times over the legal limit before Haverfordwest court this week was Elaine Nicholas, 40, of Valence Walk.

Magistrates were told that police stopped a Ford Fiesta which was being driven by Nicholas along Hawkstone Road, Pembroke Dock on June 16.

Suspecting that she had been driving whilst under the influence of drugs, a drugs wipe proved positive and Nicholas was taken to the police station for further readings.

These confirmed that she had 7.7mcg pf Delta 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood. The legal limit is 2.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan informed magistrates that in 2019 Nicholas had been disqualified from driving for 18 months following an identical conviction.

“She’d taken cannabis a few days before, but of course it stays in your system for a long time,” said her solicitor, Michael Kelleher.

“She’d been going through a bad patch at the time, she decided to self-medicate and here she is.”

Nicholas was disqualified from driving for three years and fined £120. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

