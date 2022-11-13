EVERY year we remember all those who served and gave their lives during the many wars all around the world.
Armistice Day is marked on November 11 each year at 11am, the date and time that, in 1918, the Armistice was signed, marking the end of the First World War.
Each year, towns, villages and cities mark the day with services and the closest Sunday with parades and services.
Here we take a look at some of the services held across Pembrokeshire over the decades.
