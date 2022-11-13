EVERY year we remember all those who served and gave their lives during the many wars all around the world.

Armistice Day is marked on November 11 each year at 11am, the date and time that, in 1918, the Armistice was signed, marking the end of the First World War.

Each year, towns, villages and cities mark the day with services and the closest Sunday with parades and services.

Here we take a look at some of the services held across Pembrokeshire over the decades.

Western Telegraph: Standards are lowered at Haverfordwest's Remembrance Service in 2016. Picture: Western TelegraphStandards are lowered at Haverfordwest's Remembrance Service in 2016. Picture: Western Telegraph

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest Remembrance Service. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire MemoriesHaverfordwest Remembrance Service. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Western Telegraph: Standard bearers in Tenby in 2013. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyStandard bearers in Tenby in 2013. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Western Telegraph: Narberth Remembrance Service in 2013Narberth Remembrance Service in 2013

Western Telegraph: Freshwater West's Remembrance ServiceFreshwater West's Remembrance Service

Western Telegraph: Remembrance poppies on crosses in Tenby in 2014. Picture: Gareth Davies PhotographyRemembrance poppies on crosses in Tenby in 2014. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

