EVERY year we remember all those who served and gave their lives during the many wars all around the world.

Armistice Day is marked on November 11 each year at 11am, the date and time that, in 1918, the Armistice was signed, marking the end of the First World War.

Each year, towns, villages and cities mark the day with services and the closest Sunday with parades and services.

Here we take a look at some of the services held across Pembrokeshire over the decades.

Standards are lowered at Haverfordwest's Remembrance Service in 2016. Picture: Western Telegraph

Haverfordwest Remembrance Service. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Standard bearers in Tenby in 2013. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

MORE NEWS:

Narberth Remembrance Service in 2013

Freshwater West's Remembrance Service

Remembrance poppies on crosses in Tenby in 2014. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

If you have any old photos or stories to share, join our nostalgia group by searching Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.