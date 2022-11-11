HAVERFORDWEST came together to hold a poignant moment’s silence in memory of those who have lost their lives serving their country.
An Armistice Service was hosted today, November 11, at the town’s cenotaph on Salutation Square starting at 10.45am.
Schools across the town were invited to attend and lay wreaths for the fallen.
Schools in attendance included St marks, Pembrokeshire College, Red Hill, Prendergast, Waldo Williams, St Marks, Haverfordwest High, Fenton, Caer Elen and Mary Immaculate.
There were also some heartfelt stories told about Haverfordians and their medals.
Andrew Burns proudly wore his medals in honour of tours in Northern Ireland and Bosnia, and Robert Inglesant explained the extraordinary story behind his MBE.
Mr Inglesant was awarded an MBE for his charity work when he ran soldiers to Romanian who were helping orphan girls thrown out of orphanages in the country at 18, preventing them from going into prostitution.
The service was presided over by the Reverend Father Jordan Spencer followed by readings spoken by Haverfordwest High VC headboy Niall Griffiths and headgirl Aimee Pettit.
Welsh poem Rhyfel was read by Ffion Lewis of Caer Elen. The Story of the Poppy was given by Cameron Cridland of Caer Elen and prayers were expertly ready by Rachel Brett and Dermot Houldey of St Marks Primary School.
The mayor of Haverfordwest Alan Buckfield also said a few words, thanking the people of the town for attending.
There will be another Armistice service at Haverfordwest’s cenotaph on Salutation Square on Sunday at 10.45am.
