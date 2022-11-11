CHIEF Executive of Pembrokeshire County Council Will Bramble gave an extraordinary account of his time in the armed forces as the people of Haverfordwest paid their respects in a poignant moment’s silence at the town’s cenotaph today, November 11.

Mr Bramble told the Western Telegraph it was ‘chilling’ the experiences he endured during wars including in Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Northern Ireland.

Speaking after the town and county council came together to remember those lost in conflicts throughout the world, Mr Bramble said the act of remembrance is as important as ever.

“It’s part of our national identity and culture going back to the First World War,” said Mr Bramble, “but thereafter we remember every operational campaign where men and women have given their lives whether overseas or here at home.”

The chief executive has a distinguished career of 35 years service in the Royal Artillery where he was subject to tours of Afghanistan, Bosnia, The Balkans, Northern Ireland and the first Iraq war.

Mr Bramble commanded many regiments, but says he remembers every man who fell under his leadership.

“I have lost soldiers under my command and it is chilling at the time and chilling in hindsight,” said Mr Bramble.

Will Bramble served in the Royal Artillery where he was subject to tours of Afghanistan, Bosnia, The Balkans, Northern Ireland and the first Iraq war (Image: Western Telegraph)

The chief exec went on to point out that remembrance is not just about respecting those who gave their lives for their country, but those who have served and come back.

“It is also important to remember the devastation war leaves behind for the wounded both physically and mentally,” said Mr Bramble.

“There are those out there who suffer greatly and continue to suffer.”

Mr Bramble paid his respects at an Armistice service hosted at Haverfordwest's cenotaph (Image: Western Telegraph)

Haverfordwest came together today to pay a moment’s silence at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, and will host another Remembrance service at the cenotaph on Sunday at 10.45am.