THE funeral of a leading north Pembrokeshire businessman who was at the heart of Llanfyrnach-based hauliers Mansel Davies & Son for the past six decades takes place tomorrow (Saturday, November 12).

Kaye Mansel Davies, the holder of an MBE, is said to have passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his place of work last week. He was 86.

Originally formed in 1875, the company has been a goods and freight supplier since 1900, initially with horse and cart and then by truck.

Today it includes a Volvo dealership and fleet of over 150 trucks, employing over 300 people from a 25-mile radius of its headquarters.

Mr Davies – the grandson of Mansel Davies – joined the business in 1959 following national service and an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic, taking over at the helm in 1963.

The business was subsequently inherited by his son, Stephen, although Kaye Mansel Davies remained as a director.

In February 2021 the haulage company had its licence revoked after it was found to have committed serious maintenance malpractice.

A new operating licence under the name of MDS Distribution Limited was subsequently granted.

Mr Davies is survived by his wife, Purita, son and daughter Stephen and Shân and four grand-children.

Tomorrow’s public funeral service will be held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, at 1pm.