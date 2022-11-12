OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about as usual capturing awesome pictures.

Each week we challenge them to take photos of a different theme and are currently on colours. This week, they were tasked with taking photos where the subject was the colour brown.

We received many submissions from animals to woodland and even food.

Here are a few of our favourites.

Brown camel at Folly Farm. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

Driftwood. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo

Money tree in Colby Gardens. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Mouse ear pancakes. Picture: Rosemary Rees

Woodland. Picture: Donna-Marie Humphries

Buzzard in Neyland. Picture: Sara Josey

