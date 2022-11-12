THE VC Gallery has put on an extraordinary exhibition in honour of all those who gave their lives in the service of their country.

The people of Haverfordwest came together on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month to hold a poignant moment's silence at the cenotaph and the town’s veterans charity also pulled out all the stops to remember.

VC Gallery is hosting a live exhibition at their premise on Bridge Street, which ‘evolves’ throughout the year, and currently they are hosting a Remembrance-themed display.

When you step inside you’ll find poppies sprinkled across military-themed artworks of all shapes and sizes.

Western Telegraph were there on Armistice Day where they met founder of the charity Barry John, who said he was delighted at how the exhibition had come together.

“This is the art of remembrance as an ongoing exhibition with really powerful artworks being done by a mixture of people including elderly people, university students, veterans and their families."

The exhibition is on Haverfordwest's Bridge Street (Swan Square end) (Image: Western Telegraph)

The exhibition shows pieces done by people who have lost loved ones in conflict (Image: Western Telegraph)

Alongside Barry was John Cole, county councillor for Merlins Bridge, and PCC Armed Forces Champion.

The Armed Forces Champion’s role is to push the Armed Forces Covenant the council signed to, ensuring people who have served and left the forces are able to receive the support of community services including being eligible for social housing.

There is artwork from Crimea to First World War, Second World War the Falklands and more (Image: Western Telegraph)

Barry went on to say the artwork at the gallery is important because it is done by people who have first hand experience of having lost someone on the battlefield.

“We have artwork from Crimea to First World War, Second World War the Falklands and more recent conflicts like Afghanistan, Iraq and Ukraine,” explained Barry.

“All the artwork has been done by people who have lost someone in combat.”

There will be another Remembrance service at Haverfordwest’s cenotaph on Salutation Square on Sunday at 10.45am.