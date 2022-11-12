THE latest photos of the Western Quayside development gives a big indication what Pembrokeshire County Council’s new food hall and market will look like in Haverfordwest.

Glass panels have been put in place revealing a modernistic functional design overlooking the River Cleddau.

Glass pannelling gives a real sense of what the Western Quayside development will look like (Image: Western Telegraph)

PCC are gambling on the £6.3million food hall being the catalyst that reignites the county town after much dismay over how Haverfordwest has deteriorated over the years.

The development will see a three-storey building put on the site of the Ocky Whites store, with a food emporium, bar and rooftop terrace.

The development is costing an estimated £6.3million pounds and will be on three floors including a roof-top terrace (Haverfordwest castle in the background) (Image: Western Telegraph)

The development is on the what was 103-year-old Ocky White store which closed in summer 2013 with the loss of 47 jobs (Image: Western Telegraph)

Building work seems to be moving forward after the development had to accommodate an archaeological dig described as one of the most significant investigations into Haverfordwest’s history.

The development imposes itself over the river Cleddau (Image: Western Telegraph)

Dyfed Archaeological Trust came onto the site in search of the mysterious Friary of St Saviours.

What they found was over 300 corpses, many of them children and some of them mutilated in what trust site manager Andrew Shobbrook described as the first real evidence of medieval warfare in the town.

A rare archeological dig able to take place in the town has unearthed many treasures (Image: Dyfed Arch Trust)

Many are dismayed at what has happened to Haverfordwest over the years (Image: Western Telegraph)

The Western Quayside is currently set to be completed in 2023.

PCC also has a number of other developments taking place in the town including the demolition and redevelopment of the Riverside car park into a modern ‘transportation hub’.

