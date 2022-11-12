THE latest photos of the Western Quayside development gives a big indication what Pembrokeshire County Council’s new food hall and market will look like in Haverfordwest.
Glass panels have been put in place revealing a modernistic functional design overlooking the River Cleddau.
PCC are gambling on the £6.3million food hall being the catalyst that reignites the county town after much dismay over how Haverfordwest has deteriorated over the years.
The development will see a three-storey building put on the site of the Ocky Whites store, with a food emporium, bar and rooftop terrace.
Building work seems to be moving forward after the development had to accommodate an archaeological dig described as one of the most significant investigations into Haverfordwest’s history.
Dyfed Archaeological Trust came onto the site in search of the mysterious Friary of St Saviours.
What they found was over 300 corpses, many of them children and some of them mutilated in what trust site manager Andrew Shobbrook described as the first real evidence of medieval warfare in the town.
The Western Quayside is currently set to be completed in 2023.
PCC also has a number of other developments taking place in the town including the demolition and redevelopment of the Riverside car park into a modern ‘transportation hub’.
