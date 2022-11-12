A MAN from Hakin will stand trial at crown court for alleged drug dealing offences.
Andrew McGungle, of Glebelands, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on November 10, where he pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of cocaine and one charge of being in possession of cannabis.
The offences took place in Hakin during August and September.
McGungle then pleaded not guilty to being in possession of over £5,000 and £1,700 of cash alleged to be made out of proceeds of crime.
He was also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply which he denied and being in possession of diamorphine - a derivative of heroin - in the town at the end of September.
McGungle will stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on March 6, 2023.
He was released on bail.
