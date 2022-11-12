Peter Kay has announced he’ll be performing at even more shows in the next couple of years.

The comedian is set to embark on his first live tour in 12 years at the end of this year which includes 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 dates.

If you’re hoping to secure some tickets, the additional dates mean you have another chance to add the date to your diary.

Peter Kay's official Twitter account has revealed that extra dates for London, Manchester and Birmingham have been added to his tour today (November 12).

Peter Kay announces extra tour dates

Ticketmaster outlines all the Peter Kay tour dates, here they are.

December 2022

AO Arena, Manchester – 2 and 3

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 17

The O2, London - 16

January 2023

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – 6 and 7

First Direct Arena, Leeds – 20

The O2, London - 21

February 2023

Utilita Arena Sheffield - 17

The O2, London - 18

The SSE Arena, Belfast – 23-25

March 2023

Utilita Arena Newcastle – 9 and 10

The O2, London - 22

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham – 23

April 2023

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 21

The O2, London - 22

May 2023

OVO Hydro, Glasgow – 5 and 6

First Direct Arena, Leeds – 19

The O2, London - 20

June 2023

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 2

The O2, London - 3

Cardiff International Arena – 16 and 17

July 2023

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – 14 and 15

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 28

The O2, London - 29

August 2023

Utilita Arena Sheffield – 11 and 12

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 29

The O2, London - 30

September 2023

First Direct Arena, Leeds – 8

The O2, London – 9

AO Arena, Manchester – 22 and 23

October 2023

The O2, London – 7

AO Arena, Manchester – 19 and 20

November 2023

The O2, London – 18

AO Arena, Manchester – 5 and 6

December 2023

AO Arena, Manchester - 1

The O2, London – 16

January 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 5

The O2, London – 6

AO Arena, Manchester – 26 and 27

February 2024

AO Arena, Manchester – 9 and 10

Utilita Arena Sheffield - 23

The O2, London - 24

March 2024

AO Arena, Manchester – 8 and 9

First Direct Arena, Leeds – 22

The O2, London - 23

April 2024

AO Arena, Manchester – 5 and 6

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 19

The O2, London - 20

May 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 3

The O2, London – 4

AO Arena, Manchester – 17 and 18

June 2024

First Direct Arena, Leeds – 1

The O2, London – 2

AO Arena, Manchester - 14

July 2024

Utilita Arena Sheffield - 12

The O2, London - 13

August 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 9

September 2024

Utilita Arena Sheffield - 6

October 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 7

November 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 15

December 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham – 6

January 2025

Utilita Arena Birmingham - 24

February 2025

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham – 21

How to buy tickets to Peter Kay shows

Shows with tickets still available can be bought now via the Ticketmaster website.