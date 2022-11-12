Peter Kay has announced he’ll be performing at even more shows in the next couple of years.
The comedian is set to embark on his first live tour in 12 years at the end of this year which includes 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 dates.
If you’re hoping to secure some tickets, the additional dates mean you have another chance to add the date to your diary.
Peter Kay's official Twitter account has revealed that extra dates for London, Manchester and Birmingham have been added to his tour today (November 12).
Even more additional Peter Kay dates just added in London, Manchester and Birmingham! https://t.co/LPWCTyZdJX#peterkaytour #peterkaytickets pic.twitter.com/cLtZ957woD— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 12, 2022
Peter Kay announces extra tour dates
Ticketmaster outlines all the Peter Kay tour dates, here they are.
December 2022
AO Arena, Manchester – 2 and 3
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 17
The O2, London - 16
January 2023
M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool – 6 and 7
First Direct Arena, Leeds – 20
The O2, London - 21
February 2023
Utilita Arena Sheffield - 17
The O2, London - 18
The SSE Arena, Belfast – 23-25
March 2023
Utilita Arena Newcastle – 9 and 10
The O2, London - 22
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham – 23
April 2023
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 21
The O2, London - 22
May 2023
OVO Hydro, Glasgow – 5 and 6
First Direct Arena, Leeds – 19
The O2, London - 20
June 2023
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 2
The O2, London - 3
Cardiff International Arena – 16 and 17
July 2023
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – 14 and 15
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 28
The O2, London - 29
August 2023
Utilita Arena Sheffield – 11 and 12
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 29
The O2, London - 30
September 2023
First Direct Arena, Leeds – 8
The O2, London – 9
AO Arena, Manchester – 22 and 23
October 2023
The O2, London – 7
AO Arena, Manchester – 19 and 20
November 2023
The O2, London – 18
AO Arena, Manchester – 5 and 6
December 2023
AO Arena, Manchester - 1
The O2, London – 16
January 2024
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 5
The O2, London – 6
AO Arena, Manchester – 26 and 27
February 2024
AO Arena, Manchester – 9 and 10
Utilita Arena Sheffield - 23
The O2, London - 24
March 2024
AO Arena, Manchester – 8 and 9
First Direct Arena, Leeds – 22
The O2, London - 23
April 2024
AO Arena, Manchester – 5 and 6
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 19
The O2, London - 20
May 2024
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 3
The O2, London – 4
AO Arena, Manchester – 17 and 18
June 2024
First Direct Arena, Leeds – 1
The O2, London – 2
AO Arena, Manchester - 14
July 2024
Utilita Arena Sheffield - 12
The O2, London - 13
August 2024
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 9
September 2024
Utilita Arena Sheffield - 6
October 2024
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 7
November 2024
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 15
December 2024
Utilita Arena Birmingham – 6
January 2025
Utilita Arena Birmingham - 24
February 2025
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham – 21
How to buy tickets to Peter Kay shows
Shows with tickets still available can be bought now via the Ticketmaster website.
