Two rare giant donkeys have joined Folly Farm.

The famous farm attraction has welcomed one of the world’s largest donkey breeds to its site - two rare breed Poitou donkeys.

The donkeys are named Matilda and Maisie and are only eight months old.

The gentle giants will grow to an impressive size, with adult Poitou Donkeys averaging at 1.5metres, or almost five feet tall.

The donkeys grow to almost five feet tall (Image: Folly Farm)

The donkeys were formerly in demand for agricultural work in the 18th century but faced a massive population decline in the 20th century due to modernisation (Image: Folly Farm)

Poitou donkeys, otherwise known as ‘Baudet du Poitou’, are an endangered French breed with a distinctive thick, shaggy coat and enormous ears.

They were formerly in demand for agricultural work in the 18th century but faced a massive population decline in the 20th century due to the modernisation of agricultural machinery.

In fact there are only around 500 Poitou donkeys in the world today.

The donkeys are distinctive for their thick coats and large ears (Image: Folly Farm)

Farm manager Kim Brickell said everyone at the farm is delighted to have the pair.

“They have such a lovely temperament and are so inquisitive and friendly,” said Kim.

“They’re settling in beautifully and already enjoying exploring their new surroundings and spending time in the paddocks.

“I’m sure our guests will love them just as much as we do!”

