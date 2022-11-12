Ready or not, the festive adverts have arrived which means the countdown to Christmas is well and truly on.

Whether you're already blasting Mariah Carey on full volume or you need a little more festive persuasion this year, these Christmas adverts will get you in the mood.

From the delightfully heartwarming and tear-jerking to the comical and downright bizarre, we have the rundown of them all.

Here is our rankings of the best Christmas adverts released so far - do you agree?

Best Christmas Adverts of 2022

Marks and Spencer Christmas Advert 2022

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, better known as French and Saunders, reunited for M&S's advert this year - what more could we want?

You might remember that French starred in the festive campaign last year as a chatty and helpful fairy, alongside Spider-Man star Tom Holland who voiced the brand's beloved character, Percy the Pig.

For 2022, the festive fairy is on the hunt for a friend and comes across Ducky (Saunders) who is a dog toy that's in need of some Christmas cheer.

The advert is sweet, light and humorous but we expected more when you have a reunion between comedy legends.

Ranking - 3.5 out of 5 stars

Aldi Christmas Advert 2022

After releasing its social media teaser the week before, viewers were kept on a cliffhanger after we watched Kevin miss his flight to Paris.

Inspired by the holiday classic movie, Home Alone, Katie the Carrot is seen sitting comfortably on the plane before realising Kevin isn't there.

Separated from his family, the scene cuts to Kevin, who is Home Alone. He is watching the big game on TV, when he hears heavy footsteps of an unknown intruder on the roof.

‘Quaking in his roots’, he devises a plan to warn off the uninvited guest. What follows is a series of fun, incident-packed exchanges between Kevin and the intruder - culminating in a finale where the identity of the intruder is finally revealed.

Aldi takes the crown - Kevin the Carrot has become a festive favourite we look forward to seeing on our screens at this time of year and the latest chapter is just a delight.

Ranking: 5 out of 5

Lidl Christmas Advert 2022

Lidl's Christmas advert features a star - the Lidl Bear - and his story of stuffing to riches.

The adorable bear comes to life when a dad accidentally shrinks his Lidl jumper in the wash and his young daughter has the idea to put it on her teddy bear.

From there Lidl Bear becomes the star of the supermarket’s advertising campaign and gets caught up in a crazy new life in the limelight.

Lidl Bear experiences much of the same pressures that we do from social media and work stress (although he's got a private jet so it's not all bad).

Until he realises what's really important - spending Christmas with his family....awww.

Ranking: 4.5 out of 5

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022

John Lewis has used its 90-second ad, entitled The Beginner, to make a very powerful point this Christmas.

Set to a cover of Blink 182’s All the Small Things by US artist Mike Gieier, the advert aims to raise awareness of children in care with the story of a middle-aged man learning to skateboard.

Viewers are left questioning the motive behind his perseverance until the final scene, which shows a social worker arriving at his door with young teenager Ellie, who has arrived at her new foster home carrying her skateboard.

John Lewis said “in a challenging year, we felt it was important to demonstrate that it’s what we do that matters most”, adding it was proud to use its Christmas ad to “generate conversation and action around an often overlooked issue”.

John Lewis has got the balance pretty spot on as it puts a spotlight on an issue we often don't give a platform to.

Yet the ad still leaves us feeling uplifted and even inspired to do more which is a very powerful thing.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Morrisons Christmas Advert 2022

Morrisons' festive character is back - Farmer Christmas - as it thanks British farmers for the work they do to make Christmas so special.

Morrisons' colleagues also feature in the ad as “real life elves” who help make more than half of the fresh food sold by the supermarket.

The ad finishes with Farmer Christmas proudly explaining that Morrisons is the “only supermarket to be officially approved by me” because of its commitment to British farming, its food makers and its great value Christmas products.

Morrisons does bring a unique point of view to the festive advert scene with its focus on British farmers but as a recurring festive character, Farmer Christmas falls short of the sparkle of Kevin the Carrot or the Lidl Bear.

We're hoping for something new next year.

Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Sainsbury's Christmas Advert 2022

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond stars as 'the Countess' in this year's Sainsbury's Christmas advert.

The supermarket immerses viewers in a medieval fairytale as a young cook tries to impress the formidable Countess with a fresh twist on a classic Christmas pudding.

The festive scene opens with a wide view of a castle surrounded by a forest and mountains.

As a dragon flies across the screen, there is a voiceover from the one and only Stephen Fry.

Sainsbury's' advert has the woman of the moment Alison Hammond, a voiceover from Stephen Fry and dragons - it's the perfect recipe!

Ranking: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Tesco Christmas Advert 2022

Tesco has formed the Christmas Party and produced its own campaign advert, pledging that the only thing they will cut is prices and cake.

This year's advert focuses on how it is preparing the nation for Christmas, with great offers and good value gifts.

The supermarket makes a conscious and sensitive nod to the cost of living crisis and reminds us there's a lot of important moments to look forward to this festive season despite it.

Ranking: 4 out of 5 stars

Argos Christmas Advert

Argos's advert is centred around a young couple who expect a small and quiet dinner but are surprised when friends and family descend en masse.

Celebrating the return of a 'normal' Christmas, the retailer aims to show that this year’s celebrations are for everyone from party-goers to football fans.

As they hear the rumble of their guests arriving, the couple look at their nibbles and the husband takes out the Argos app and hilariously says: “We’re gonna need a bigger bowl”.

The advert is simple, comical and captures the festive season we have been yearning for and what this year will look like for many of us.

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Asda Christmas Advert 2022

Buddy the Elf became Asda's latest seasonal hire in the supermarket's 2022 Christmas campaign.

Santa's tallest helper, beloved in the classic 2003 film, is spreading the Christmas cheer (singing loud for all to hear) in a heart-warming 90-second advert.

Under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, the ad pays tribute with footage and iconic lines from the festive film.

Fans of the Christmas classic will appreciate the nostalgic nod even if it does look a little awkward in places.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

