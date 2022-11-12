Blackburn Rovers WAG, Olivia Attwood, has cleared up a rumour about why she left ITV's I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The former Love Island contestant, who is engaged to Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack, left the jungle just 24 hours after entering.

An ITV spokesperson said she was withdrawn due to medical reasons and people have since been speculating about why this is.

A national newspaper said Covid restrictions were to blame for her departure but Olivia has since said this is not the truth.

After leaving camp, Olivia was reported to be unable to return having broken the Covid bubble, and to re-join she would first need to isolate for a week.

A source said: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.

"Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation.”

Posting to her two million followers earlier this week a spokesperson for Olivia’s social media team said: “For clarity Olivia did not leave the jungle for Covid reason.”

While the real reason is not yet know the 31-year-old has promised to reveal the truth in due course.

Olivia’s social media team said she was “heartbroken” to leave.

They said: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

“She dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first, just as we knew she would.

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

“You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

“Who is going to roast Matt Hancock now?”

You can watch I’m I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here on ITV and the ITV Hub.