Paddy McGuinness apparently joined the list of people missing out on tickets to see Peter Kay.

Pre-sale tickets for the comedian's comeback tour went on sale today, with people eagerly waiting to snap them up online - only for the website to crash.

Among those hoping for tickets, before going on general release, was Bolton's own Paddy, who starred alongside Peter in Phoenix Nights.

Paddy shared his disappointment, followed by a kiss, after not being able to get tickets on social media, where Peter Kay has been trending.

In a tweet, Paddy said: "Afternoon. Man’s not got Peter Kay tickets. Have a lovely day. x"

Fans of Kay have flocked to 02 priority today to get tickets.

Tickets officially go on sale on Saturday and fans are wondering if Paddy will try to get tickets then.

One tweeted: "Trying again at the weekend yeah?"

Whilst another even suggested the duo coming together to do a Phoenix Nights reunion tour.

The duo became friends in high school when they both attended Mount St Joseph High School.

They then went onto do Phoenix Nights together alongside Dave Spikey.

People have also flocked to Twitter to share their anger as tickets are apparently being bought at pre-sale and are being sold on for higher prices.

One said: "To anyone who has bought Peter Kay tickets and is then immediately selling them… you’re the problem."