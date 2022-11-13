LEST we forget, and we won’t, thanks to the efforts of the VC Gallery and their extraordinary Pembroke Dock site to support veterans and the wider community.

The site in Pennar, on Britannia Road, housed in the former St Mary’s Catholic school, provides the community with what founder of the VC charity Barry John MBE described as multi-layered activities.

There’s a woodwork shop, an art room, lessons in photography and a designated warm space throughout winter in the games room.

The VC held an open day this weekend of Remembrance inviting the public to come and see the facilities at first hand.

Barry said all are welcome.

“We are giving people a chance to have a space to socialise and tackle isolation and learn new skills," said Barry, "as well as growing our own food here through the Dig for Victory project."

The Pembroke Dock site – an expansion from VC Gallery’s home in Haverfordwest – will be open 11am till 3pm Monday to Friday.

Veterans attended the open day (Image: Western Telegraph)

VC Gallery's Pembroke Dock site will support the community Monday to Friday throughout the year (Image: Western Telegraph)

In attendance at this special open day were trustees of the charity Councillor Michelle Bateman, PCC cabinet member for Housing Operations and Regulatory Services, and county councillor for Pembroke Dock central Josh Beynon.

Both were delighted to be at the event.

"It is fantastic to see this," said Cllr Bateman. "We are proud trustees and we know the work the VC Gallery does for the community. It is fantastic to see it taking off."

Cllr Beynon added: "It is for the community as a whole. There is lots going on and it is a great place to be."

Western Telegraph held a Facebook Live where we were privileged to meet some veterans including Robert Jones who said, for him, the act of remembering is a vital part of his life.

“Remembrance is a very special day for me, said Mr Roberts. "My father served in the Second World War, and I have lost a lot of friends in military service."

