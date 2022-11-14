More than 1,100 unemployed people in Wales facing hidden barriers to entering the labour market have been helped to start their own business thanks to a Welsh Government grant scheme.

They include unemployed single mum from west Wales, Sami Gibson, who was determined to build a better life for herself and her child.

Sami had dreams of setting up her own business but faced several barriers – she had no laptop or internet connectivity and was living in a remote rural location.

Thanks to support from the Welsh Government’s Business Wales service, Sami has set up a new business called Roots, which grows and sells herbs and other plants sustainably.

Roots also creates blends such as stuffing herb mix with wild bilberries, a nasturtium salt, and pizza sauce herbs.

Sami, from Llanybydder, was awarded a Barriers to Start Up Grant worth £2,000, which she used to purchase equipment and marketing materials for her start-up.

Sami said: “Thanks to invaluable support from Business Wales, I now trade regularly at markets and I have a thriving website for sales.”

The Barriers to Start-up Grant for over 25-year-olds is a revenue grant to help economically inactive and unemployed individuals over the age of 25 to start up a business in Wales. It will run until 2025.

It particularly targets individuals facing barriers to starting their own business or to enter the employment market. It is part of a package of support that includes one-to-one advice and webinars to build confidence in business practices and develop plans for starting a business.

Speaking at the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Wales economy minister Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government is determined to create a fairer and more prosperous Wales, where people are supported to fulfil their true potential.

“We are working hard to create good-quality jobs in communities across Wales. That includes supporting people into work, regardless of their individual circumstances or the barriers they face to employment.

For more information on the grant, see businesswales.gov.wales/campaigns/support