A ladies’ choir from Narberth has roared back from Covid with more members than ever and is performing not one, but two Christmas concerts.

Serendipity Ladies’ Choir had to stop rehearsing for nearly two years during the pandemic. But they have come back in fine voice and have welcomed at least ten new members in the past few months.

“The choir has been going for six years now and we have never had so many members,” said chairwoman Claire Dunbar. “I think people were really looking for activities to do together after such a tough time and singing in a choir has proven mental health benefits.”

Serendipity is performing at the Regency Hall in Saundersfoot with support from Cor Bois y Felin at 8pm on Friday November 25.

Tickets cost £10 each and are available in advance from the Bloomfield Centre in Narberth, the Regency Hall or on the door on the night.

“We will be singing a mix of carols and songs from our core programme which is a real mix - it includes modern classics, older show tunes and even Irish folk songs,” added Claire.

The choir is also performing closer to home at St Andrews Church in Narberth at 7pm on December 7. Tickets available from the church.

Claire added: “We are a ladies’ choir that meets every Monday night in the Bloomfield Centre. Everyone is welcome and there’s no audition! Do take a look at our Facebook page to find out more.”

