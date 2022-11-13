Just 24 hours after entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle, TV star Olivia Attwood was forced to leave the camp.

With rumours around reasons for leaving quickly circling, however, now the Love Island star has revealed why she had to make a sudden exit.

As the star discovered that she was anaemic following a routine blood test taken before entering the jungle.

The test showed the star has low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to the hospital.

Since her departure, Attwood has kept quiet but has now told the Mail On Sunday her real reason for leaving.

Saying: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell is wrong with me?’

“They couldn’t give me an answer, they just told me that they had to get me to the hospital immediately.

“The results were really, really low when they put them into their reader and they consulted with another doctor off-site.

“I had those bloods done in England before I left, and they were fine. I was confused and of course very, very worried.”

But when the tests were repeated in the hospital they came back normal, according to Attwood.

After exiting the camp, the TV star stayed in a hotel whilst ITV decided whether she could re-enter the camp.

As she added: “They said because of the results the show’s medical team got from my readings, they were not happy to sign me off to come back in, even though I had the clean bill of health from the hospital.

“If I went back into camp, they feared my levels might drop and it could be detrimental to my health and wellbeing.”

She said ITV was not “willing to authorise my return and therefore I wasn’t insured” before adding she was “absolutely devastated”.

On landing back in the UK she had more blood tests, which again came back fine.

Asked whether she will receive her full fee for the show, reported to be between £100,000 to £125,000, she replied: “We haven’t discussed that yet.”

Olivia Attwood share’s reaction to Matt Hancock entering I’m A Celebrity camp

Many fans of the ITV show were hoping to see some interaction between the former health secretary and Attwood who is known for her honest opinions.

But following her sudden exit fans were left disappointed, but she’s since revealed to the Mail Online what she thought.

Sharing that she was not aware Hancock was joining the show until she turned her phone on at Brisbane Airport on her way home.

She said: “It’s funny to see him slimed and gunked but it isn’t funny if you didn’t get to hold someone’s hand when they died while he was snogging someone in his office.

“NHS workers are protesting to get paid enough money to survive and he is out earning money in the jungle. That doesn’t seem right, does it?”