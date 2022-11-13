Live

LIVE: Remembrance services in Pembrokeshire

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Live coverage of Remembrance in Pembrokeshire
  • Services in Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Neyland, Pembroke Dock and Tenby
  • Fishguard already hosted a service on Saturday abroad onboard Stena Europe
  • Haverfordwest held a service on Friday as well as one today
  • Further services today at Goodwick and Neyland this afternoon

