Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Maya - eight years old, female, collie. Maya is a very friendly girl who is very cuddly and people focused. She walks well on a lead and is going to enjoy going on lots of lovely walks with her new family. Maya can share her new home with other dogs or be an only dog. She is going to make the most wonderful addition to her forever home!

Sharla - seven years old, female, German Shepherd dog. What a lovely girl Sharla is. She knows how to walk on a lead but may need to learn about house training. This beautiful girl has spent her life having puppies and now it's finally her turn to find her forever home. She can live with teenaged children and although she would love a home with another dog, in the right circumstances she could be an only dog.

Pizza - four years old, female, terrier cross. Pizza is a very nervous girl but she does allow you to pick her up and stroke her and she once realises you are going to be kind she starts to relax a little. Pizza will find living in a house scary at first but with love, gentle words of encouragement and praise she will gradually start to realise there is nothing to fear and her adopters will see her become the happy little dog we are sure is waiting to emerge.

Zac - five years old, male, Cocker spaniel. Zac is quite nervous at the moment and is much happier when around other dogs and so for this reason will need at least one other kind and confident dog in his new home to be his friends. He can already walk on a lead but does need some more practice with this, especially in new and unfamiliar areas. Zac is happy to be handled and stroked and with time and love we don't think it will take him too long to settle into home life.

Bruiser, 10 year old, male, pug cross. Bruiser is a super handsome pug looking for his forever home. We aren't allowed to have favourites but we could be forgiven for falling in love with this charming, cheeky chap! Bruiser loves to make new friends and can already walk well on a lead. Bruiser is affectionate and loves cuddles and fusses. He can live with other dogs or be someone's special only boy.