A CURIOUS installation has been put into Bluestone, perhaps the most curious yet...

What can only be described as a silver ball making its journey along a winding and twisting track of different obstacles, has been installed at the resort - perhaps after seeing the video you can come up with a better title for it than that...

The ingenius invention is the work of Toby and Ben Ltd, based in Cardigan, who describe their company as one which makes 'interactive, kinetic, creative and sculptural objects'.

The installation at Bluestone sees a person swipe a card and pull a level releasing a silver ball which makes a mad trip along a track suspended in the air which includes going over a rocking horse.

At the end the ball stops and a light comes on with a thumbs up a £4 symbol lit up.

Inventor Ben Cramp said: "This is our latest crazy contraption installed at Bluestone."

The invention sees a silver ball take a crazy trip... (Image: Western Telegraph)

If you wish to find out more about Toby and Ben and thir wacky creations, visit @tobyandben on Instagram.

What would you call the contraption? Let us know in comments.

Find out more crazy stuff in Pembrokeshire at Western Telegraph's TikTok page.