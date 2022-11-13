PEMBROKESHIRE remembered.

Services were held across the county, today November 13, as members of the public came and paid their respects for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

There were services held in Milford, Haverfordwest, Fishguard, and Tenby where wreaths were laid at respective cenotaphs and moments of silence were held at 11am.

There were further services held in Neyland, Pembroke Dock and Goodwick at 3pm.

People lined the streets in Milford Haven (Image: Western Telegraph)

Hundreds attended the service at Haverfordwest’s cenotaph with wreaths laid by multiple community groups including The Scouts.

At Fishguard, officials paid their respects including Fishguard and Goodwick Round Table, Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps, Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council, Mayor Sharon McCarney, Fishguard and Goodwick Lions Club and Cllr Jordan Ryan.

In Tenby, wreaths are laid by all ages (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

In Milford many lined the streets to watch the parade and see the service at the town’s cenotaph. Those in attendance included the town council, Gareth Morgan, formerly of the Royal Artillery, and Darrel Walters of Angle Lifeboat who was there on behalf of all local lifeboat stations

Tenby, as always, was packed with well-wishers who watched the parade, listened to bagpipes and sang hymns including O God Our Help in Ages Past, as Rector of Tenby, Canon Andrew Grace presided over events at the town’s cenotaph.

A service was held on Saturday on Stena Europe (Image: Western Telegraph)

Rosemarket Local History Society (RLHS) and St Ismael’s Church organised a service of remembrance in the village’s church grounds, attended by village residents, County Councillor Danny Young and representatives of Rosemarket Community Council.

The service also came together to remember the contribution of animals in war.

People came out to pay their respects in the county town (Image: Brain Sandow)

Rosemarket Local History Society (RLHS) and St Ismael’s Church organised a service of remembrance in the village’s church grounds (Image: Western Telegraph)

Earlier, on Saturday a special service took place in Fishguard onboard the Stena Europe to remember the lives lost onboard SS Patrick.

The SS St Patrick was a passenger and mail ferry that was bombed by the German Luftwaffe during the Second World War en-route from Rosslare Harbour to Fishguard.

On Friday, in Haverfordwest an armistice service was held at Salutation Square where schools from around the town were invited to lay a wreath. They included Redhill, Prendergast, Waldo Williams, Haverfordwest High and Fenton school among others.

