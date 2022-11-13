National pub chain JD Wetherspoon has shared they are planning to sell a further 39 pubs across the nation.

It comes after the chain had sold five sites over the past three months after they faced a slow recovery in trading.

Now the pub group has shared that it is facing “substantially higher” costs for the repairs of its pubs, paying staff and food.

As well as having to pay £10 million extra in interest over the next year because of higher rates.

Wetherspoons has said that the venues on the market currently are within one or two miles of other sites.

Adding that they had raised £1.9 million from the sale of five others in recent months.

The recent closures have seen an impactful change for the company’s strategy after announcing over the year ago that they were going to go ahead with plans to open 18 new pubs as well as improve over 50 sites.

But now the chain has 23 fewer pubs than it did in March of last year when it had 870 venues and shared promises of investing £145 million in new locations and refurbishments.

However, the rising cost of inflation has seen many households spend less at venues having a knock-on effect to the business.

Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin previously said that he did not think the company’s estate had peaked, and they still had plans to add an extra 100 to 150 pubs.