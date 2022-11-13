PEMBROKESHIRE was out in force to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
There were services in Milford, Haverfordwest, Neyland, Fishguard, Goodwick and Tenby as well as across the rest of the county.
Haverfordwest comes out in force
Haverfordwest service (Image: Brian Sandow)
Haverfordwest service (Image: Brian Sandow)
Haverfordwest service (Image: Brian Sandow)
Milford marches for those who fought
Milford Service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Milford Service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Milford Service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Tenby turns out for its veterans
Tenby Service (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)
Tenby service (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)
Tenby service (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)
Rosemarket remembers all - including animals
Rosemarket remembers (Image: Western Telegraph)
Rosemarket remembers (Image: Western Telegraph)
Fishguard shows respects
Fishguard cadets (Image: Western Telegraph)
Western Telegraph (Image: Western Telegraph)
Goodwick pays respect
Goodwick service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Goodwick service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Goodwick service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Goodwick service (Image: Western Telegraph)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here