PEMBROKESHIRE was out in force to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

There were services in Milford, Haverfordwest, Neyland, Fishguard, Goodwick and Tenby as well as across the rest of the county.

Haverfordwest comes out in force

Western Telegraph: Haverfordwest serviceHaverfordwest service (Image: Brian Sandow)

Milford marches for those who fought

Western Telegraph: Milford ServiceMilford Service (Image: Western Telegraph)

Tenby turns out for its veterans

Western Telegraph: Tenby ServiceTenby Service (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Rosemarket remembers all - including animals

Western Telegraph: Rosemarket remembers Rosemarket remembers (Image: Western Telegraph)

Fishguard shows respects

Western Telegraph: Fishguard cadetsFishguard cadets (Image: Western Telegraph)

Goodwick pays respect

Western Telegraph: Goodwick serviceGoodwick service (Image: Western Telegraph)

