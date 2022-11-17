Customers of takeaway food outlets throughout the Western Telegraph circulation area have been voting for their favourites.

After dozens of nominations were received for the Western Telegraph Best Takeaway accolade, voting began in earnest for the top ten on the shortlist.

Literally hundreds of votes were cast by our readers and now that the count has taken place, we can reveal the winner of the Western Telegraph’s Best Takeaway competition.

It’sTraditional No8 in St John’s Street, Whitland, where Luke Stephens is the friendly face behind the counter.

The business - owned by his dad, Huw Stephens and overseen by Huw’s partner, Georgina Jacobs – is no stranger to winning awards.

“But this one means more than anything, because it’s been voted for by our customers,” said Georgina. “We really, really appreciate it.”

Customers love the Whitland takeaway for many reasons – not least the fact that it makes a special point of catering for vegans and people with a gluten intolerance.

“I’m coeliac myself, so I know how important it is to be able to eat out and not have to worry about food content,” said Georgina. “Our aim is to be inclusive and cater for everyone.”

The family set up the business just four years ago, and within a year it won the Welsh Takeaway Awards, amongst other accolades.

“We’re now planning on opening in the day to offer good home-cooked food from breakfast onwards and a warm space,” revealed Georgina. “We know that fish and chips is not the cheapest meal at the moment and we want to keep our customers.

“We’ve got a few other things up our sleeve as well to get people in and occupy them, so it’s going to be an interesting time ahead!”

See traditionalno8 on Facebook.