King Charles III will celebrate his 74th birthday on Monday, November 14 and it will be his first as monarch.

Before Charles became King, he would sometimes spend his birthday away on official foreign tours as the Prince of Wales.

He’s been known to celebrate his birthday overseas with a cake and this year it's thought that he will celebrate privately.

Charles spent Sunday, the day before his 74th birthday, leading the nation in honouring servicemen and women who lost their lives in WWI and the conflicts that followed during the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Charles during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Image: Aaron Chown/PA)

His floral tribute to the fallen left at the memorial in Whitehall featured the words “In memory of the glorious dead. Charles R”.

On Wednesday, the King was targeted with eggs during a visit which saw a statue in honour of the late Queen be unveiled at York Minster.

King Charles’ milestone will be marked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing Happy Birthday during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Gun salutes are to be fired across the capital to honour the King’s birthday for the first time with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 volleys from midday at London’s Green Park, and immediately afterwards the Band of the Scots Guards will perform Happy Birthday in the park.

The King’s Troop is a mounted ceremonial unit in the British Army that fires salutes on royal anniversaries and major events like state visits, and provides a gun carriage and a team of black horses for state and military funerals.

One hour later, at the Tower of London, the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute.

The Army’s oldest regiment has a demanding operational reconnaissance role in addition to its ceremonial responsibilities.