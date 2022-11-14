CARDIGAN’S Remembrance Day Service at the town’s Cenotaph was the best-attended in many years, according to organisers.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to pay tribute not just to the town’s war dead but also to those who have served in the Armed Forces as well as those who continue to serve.

Among those laying wreaths were Ceredigion MP Ben Lake and Cardigan town mayor Cllr Trystan Phillips.

And numerous groups involved in the ceremony included the St John Ambulance Brigade, Coastguards, the Cardigan branch of the British Red Cross, army and air training cadets, sea scouts, guides and brownies.

The Address was given by the Rev Sian Elin Thomas and closing prayer by the Rev Alan Kent.

The service concluded with rousing renditions of ‘Hen Wlad fy Nhadau’ and ‘God Save The King’.

Across the Teifi at St Dogmaels the Remembrance Day Service was once again held in The Memorial Hall.

Mike Kendall, Chairman of St Dogmaels Community Council, extended a warm welcome to the large congregation, the Rev Elizabeth Rowe took the service, with readings by Cllrs. Melrose Thomas and Jo Hutchings.

The Roll of Honour was followed by the Last Post, Two Minute Silence and the Reveille.

Mr B Foster read The Exhortation and Kohima Epitaph.

Following the service wreaths were laid at the War Memorial to honour the fallen of the two World Wars and to remember all those that had given their lives in conflict all over the world.

The scene at the Cenotaph as the two-minute silence was observed. (Image: Julie John)