A local charity is calling for the people of Pembrokeshire to help them secure a share of £16,000, which would go to distributing books across the county and then across Wales.

Belle’s Story in Wolfscastle, is one of the 10 finalists selected in the Cash For Charities scheme run by the charitable arm of the Western Telegraph’s parent company, Gannett.

The charity is run in memory of Belle Curran, who during her lifetime, helped raise tens of thousands of pounds to raise awareness for organ donation among children.

The charity supports children with life-limiting illnesses, and “funds dreams” for them, whether it be a swing set for the garden or a week away in Bluestone.

Belle’s mum Stella said: “We spent a little boy to Silverstone to see the car racing, we’ve spent a family to London to do a Harry Potter trip, so they range massively depending on what the child wants.

"Our second aim is to raise the awareness of organ donation within paediatrics, which is a difficult aim to achieve.”

A few weeks ago, the charity had a book published called My Engine Parts, written by Belle, all about promoting organ donation for children.

Stella added: “Our aim with the book is to be able to raise enough money to donate a book in English and one in Welsh to each school in Wales.

“Any money we get if we win the competition, would go straight into providing books to our local schools. When we get an opportunity like this, it really makes a difference.

“John and I live with the consequences of it not happening, and if we can prevent one family from going through what we have to every day, then I would really feel like I’d achieved something.”

To vote, simply tick the box beside Belle’s Story in the voting form in the Western Telegraph newspaper.

You can submit your token in one of the voting boxes available in Spittal School, Camrose Country Hardware or Ridgeway Garage, or send them to Western Telegraph, Western Tangiers, Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA62 4BU.

The number of tokens submitted for Belle’s Story in comparison to the other charities across the region will be used to allocate the cash. For example, if Belle’s Story vouchers amount to a 50 per cent share of the vote, the local charity will receive £8,000 of the pot.