A Haverfordwest man has been sentenced to eight weeks in custody after admitting breaching a suspended prison sentence for assaulting his partner.

In January 2022, Paul Webber, of Winch Lane, Haverfordwest was given an eight weeks custodial sentence suspended for 24 months after admitting assaulting his partner on a bus at Neyland.

Requirements of the suspended sentence included taking part in a program of relationship counselling however today, (Monday), chief probation officer Julie Norman told Haverfordwest magistrate that his attendance has been inconsistent.

“He has failed to attend his appointment and said that he won’t comply with the requirement,” she said.

“He has also said that he would prefer to go to prison.”

But this was challenged by his solicitor, Tom Lloyd.

“There have been issues with the supervision officer and the relationship between him and my client has broken down,” he said.

“What he said about wanting to go to prison isn’t strictly accurate as it was said in the heat of the moment and he didn’t mean it.”

Mr Lloyd went on to describe the relationship counselling course as ‘extremely challenging’.

“It’s much tougher than a custodial sentence,” he said. "Everyone in the community will be much better off if he undertakes the course in place of being sent to prison."

The sentence was imposed in January after Webber, 35, pleaded guilty to kicking his partner in the face as they travelled on a public service bus in Neyland.

Webber began shouting obscenities at his partner and when she moved to another seat he took a shoe out of one of the shopping bags and threw it at her. Two witnesses claimed that Webber then got up and kicked her to the side of her face.

Imposing sentence, presiding magistrate Dr Iain Robertson-Steele stressed that a suspended sentence ‘means what it says’.

“You have clearly failed to comply and this is a significant issue,” he said.

Webber will spend four weeks of the eight week sentence in custody and will then resume the rehabilitation requirement upon his release.