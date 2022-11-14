A 41-year-old man has been charged with stalking, sending threatening texts and assault by beating.
Jonathan Stapleton of Marshall Road, Monkton appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Thursday November 10.
He admitted sending the threatening texts to a man in Carmarthen between August 22 and 25; stalking a woman in Carmarthen between August 24 and September 29 by sending a series of text messages and videos and placing a tracking/recording device on her vehicle and assaulting the same woman by beating in Carmarthen on August 20.
He denied a charge of assaulting the woman by beating in Cardigan on August 20 and this was dismissed after no evidence was offered.
Stapleton was remanded on conditional bail to appear again before the court on November 30.
