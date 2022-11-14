Santa is on his way to Pembroke - and that's official!

His Lapland team has confirmed that he will soon be departing snowy climes for a visit to Pembroke Castle later this month.

And as luck would have it, his visit will coincide with the upcoming Christmas market event where, following a two-year break, a huge marquee will welcome over 80 stalls offering a variety of crafts, gifts, fashion, art, food and beverages.

For little ones the highlight of the weekend will be the arrival of Santa himself which will take place on Friday, November 25 at around 6:30pm in the castle’s Outer Ward area. Santa will then be taken through Pembroke on his sleigh.

He will return to the castle on the Saturday and Sunday to meet families in his grotto from 10:30am to 3pm.

The event is free to attend, but under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

This year the event is raising money for Paul Sartori and is being supported by Valero and Pembroke Town Council.

The opening hours are: Friday 25th November 12pm – 8pm, Saturday 26th November 10am – 6pm and Sunday 27th November 10am – 4pm.