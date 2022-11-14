One of Pembrokeshre's most important young people's charities shared its story on the Phil and Holly sofa this morning when Nicola Herteveld, pioneer and founder of Megan's Starr, was asked to speak live on ITV's This Morning.

Only last week Megan's Starr picked up three awards, including the Outstanding Achievement Award, at the West Wales Health and Care Awards, which were hosted in Haverfordwest by the Western Telegraph.

Today (Monday), she was asked to discuss the charity's role as the nation celebrates Anti-Bullying Week.

The charity was set up after Nicola's daughter, Megan, took her life as a reuslt of bullying, both verbally and online.

"Megan was a fun, lively vivacious child with the whole world ahead of her," said Nicola.

"But because of the bullying, she began to suffer mental health issues, and at the tender age of just 14, not able to cope any longer, she took her own life.

"As parents we didn't know that any of this was happening, and we were left utterly devastated beyond words.

"We have lived through the unimaginable, and do not ever want to see another parent have to go through this living nightmare."

The Megan’s Starr Foundation was set up to help educate both children and parents about the dangers of bullying and its devastating effects.

Earlier this autumn the charity opened the Megan's Starr Community Coffee House in Milford Haven.